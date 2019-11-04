Baboon

Go-tote

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Baboon

17.5 L packing volume perfect for flights or everyday city commute OM Stardust Ballistic shell material secured with alpine grade universal double stitch Waterproof shell materials 1 exterior quick stash pocket 2 internal org pockets - 1 mesh quick stash pocket and 1 zip closed pocket Laptop sleeve with magnetic snap closure fits up to 15" MacBook Pro CORDURA® Nylon top closure gusset to carry quick access items like phone, wallet and water bottle Reinforced carry handles for hand or shoulder carrying Removable shoulder strap YKK-zippered top closure with BABOON closure pulls