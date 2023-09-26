Frank Body

Glycolic Body Scrub

Details Benefits Chemical & physical exfoliation Tackles dryness, rough patches and body bumps Promotes smoother, more even skin Key Ingredients GLYCOLIC AND LACTIC ACIDS: A dynamic duo of Alpha Hydroxy Acids (aka AHAs) that gobble up the top layer of skin cells, including impurities, pollution, and congestion that gather there. Revealing: bright, clear skin. WITCH HAZEL: A natural antiseptic that banishes bacteria, while soothing redness and inflammation. A good witch that also tightens pores and helps put a stop to spots. PUMICE: A gentle but effective exfoliator made from ground volcanic stone. Will buff away dry or dead skin cells to reveal smooth, glowing skin. NIACINAMIDE: There’s nothing ordinary about this active ingredient. It balances skin, helps prevent premature signs of aging, and helps reduce your acne. I call it my show-stopper and pimple-blocker. How To Use Take a small dollop of me and scrub gently onto wet skin, focusing on areas you break out. Leave for a minute, then rinse. Use me in conjunction with SPF. Ingredients Water (Aqua), Pumice, Glycolic Acid, Stearic Acid, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Hydroxide, Glycerin, Fragrance (Parfum), Cetearyl Olivate, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Lactic Acid, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Sorbitan Olivate, Xanthan Gum, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Terasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Tocopherol, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, Witch Hazel Distillate, Niacinamide, Maltodextrin, Aleurites Moluccana Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Althaea Officinalis (Marshmallow) Root Extract, Lycium Barbarum Fruit Extract, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Extract, Benzoic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol. Total Naturally Derived 83.03%.