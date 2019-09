Good Thing

Glycerin Soap - Set Of 4

$29.00 $19.00

At Of A Kind

"Look, I know it sounds crazy, but this product makes me feel like I should have a signature bar soap. Each clear block, masterminded by the big-deal product and furniture designer Jasper Morrison, is just so dang chic, you know? And breaking off one from the quaternity is wonderfully satisfying in a popping-bubble-wrap sort of way." —Erica