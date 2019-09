Harry & David

Our gluten-free desserts are just as delicious as anything else, and it's proven with every bite of this fall favorite. Handcrafted in Southern Oregon, this tasty delight includes no preservatives or additives, and these pies are made in small batches to provide only premium taste. Entertain effortlessly and ensure everyone gets dessert at your next harvest get-together.