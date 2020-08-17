Bob's Red Mill

Gluten Free Oatmeal Cup, Apple & Cinnamon, (pack Of 12)

BREAKFAST ON THE GO: Enjoy a tasty blend of gluten free whole grains with Bob's Red Mill Oatmeal Apple & Cinnamon Cup; packed with 7 grams of protein and 8 grams of dietary fiber OUR APPLE & CINNAMON CUP: Quick cooking rolled oats, old fashioned rolled oats and stone-ground Scottish oatmeal with dried apple pieces, aromatic cinnamon, flax and chia seeds QUICK AND EASY: Just add hot water, heat in the microwave for three minutes or soak overnight in milk or yogurt; kosher and gluten free ANYWHERE OATS: A perfect breakfast you can grab on the way to the office, at the campsite and everywhere in between BOB'S RED MILL: Make folks a little happier; it's the idea that keeps our stone mills grinding to fill every bag with wholesome goodness