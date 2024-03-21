Saie

Glowy Super Skin Tint Foundation

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saie

The ‘90s vintage inspired JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag is dressed in croc-embossed vegan leather with gorgeous hardware. This trendy simple baguette bag can hold all of your necessities and amp up a basic look to make it seem more complex. Category: Shoulder bag Material: Woven Denim Fabrics + recycled plastic bottles Leather type: Woven Denim Silhouette: Baguette bag Disclosure: Zip Closure Season: 2022 Spring/Summer Compartment: 1 big compartment Side pockets: 1 Interior Pocket Strap: Undetachable Strap (Unadjustable) Hardware: Silver Hardware Lining: 100% Recycled Plastic Lining Fashion keywords: 90s, vintage, baguette bag, Animal Free, Cruelty Free Bag Dimensions: 11.02'' W × 5.51'' H × 1.77'' D (28cm x 14cm x 4.5cm) Handle Drop: 7.87'' (20cm)