Pixi

Glow Tonic

$19.00

Buy Now Review It

At CVS

Purify and brighten your skin tone with this refreshing face toner. The glycolic acid in this skin toner exfoliates your skin gently without plastic microbeads or other harsh abrasives. It stimulates skin cell renewal and helps shrink the appearance of large pores, softening and smoothing your skin for a healthier, radiant complexion and elevated confidence.