A portable cream stick highlighter in a first-ever universal shade for instant dewy payoff.What it does: For the first time ever, Glow Stick Glistening Illuminator imparts a universal glow that flatters all skin tones. The sheer cream luminizer gives skin an unparalleled, mist-like radiance that results from the balanced ratio of pearly gold and silver pigmentsallowing both warm and cool complexions to beam with covetable, youthful light. Unlike powder luminizers and highlighters, this fresh-looking cream fuses with the complexion for a healthy-looking sheen. To make it even creamier and more touchable than any other cream luminizer, it undergoes a unique process in the lab for its irresistible, silky-soft feeling that never feels wet or sticky. The oval shape of the stick applicator is designed for impeccable one-swipe coverage, fitting perfectly at the tops of cheekbones. The palm-shaped case and roll-up dial are travel-ready, so that you can say goodbye to cracked powder compacts. Glow Stick glides on smoothly and effortlessly for the right dose of dewiness anytime, anywhere. Consider it your portable spotlight.