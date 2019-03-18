A portable cream stick highlighter in a first-ever universal shade for instant dewy payoff.What it does: For the first time ever, Glow Stick Glistening Illuminator imparts a universal glow that flatters all skin tones. The sheer cream luminizer gives skin an unparalleled, mist-like radiance that results from the balanced ratio of pearly gold and silver pigmentsallowing both warm and cool complexions to beam with covetable, youthful light. Unlike powder luminizers and highlighters, this fresh-looking cream fuses with the complexion for a healthy-looking sheen. To make it even creamier and more touchable than any other cream luminizer, it undergoes a unique process in the lab for its irresistible, silky-soft feeling that never feels wet or sticky. The oval shape of the stick applicator is designed for impeccable one-swipe coverage, fitting perfectly at the tops of cheekbones. The palm-shaped case and roll-up dial are travel-ready, so that you can say goodbye to cracked powder compacts. Glow Stick glides on smoothly and effortlessly for the right dose of dewiness anytime, anywhere. Consider it your portable spotlight.