e.l.f. Cosmetics

Glow Reviver Lip Oil

$8.00

Buy Now Review It

At e.l.f. Cosmetics

“I fell in love with Dries’ silk dresses in his Quai Malaquais boutique. The texture was so fluid it merged with the skin, which gave me the idea for a silky, enveloping perfume, a mix of chestnut with sensual vanilla.” — MARIE SALAMAGNE