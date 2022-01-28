Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Pixi
Glow Mud Mask
£18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Glow Mud Mask
Need a few alternatives?
Decree
Sos Revitalising Mask
BUY
£20.00
Cult Beauty
The Ordinary
Salicylic Acid 2% Masque
BUY
£19.00
Boots
Patchology
All The Feels Kit Patchology
BUY
$22.81
Revolve
Saturday Skin
Intense Hydration Mask
BUY
$51.00
Sephora Australia
More from Pixi
Pixi
On-the-glow Blush
BUY
£18.00
LookFantastic
Pixi
Clarity Tonic
BUY
€19.19
€23.99
Douglas
Pixi
Hydrating Milky Mist
BUY
€16.79
€20.99
Douglas
Pixi
Glow Tonic With Aloe Vera & Ginseng
BUY
$25.99
$29.00
Amazon
More from Skin Care
Decree
Sos Revitalising Mask
BUY
£20.00
Cult Beauty
Pixi
Glow Mud Mask
BUY
£18.00
Boots
The Ordinary
Salicylic Acid 2% Masque
BUY
£19.00
Boots
Biossance
Squalane & Probiotic Gel Moisturiser
BUY
£40.00
Cult Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted