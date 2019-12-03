Credo

Glow & Go 7 Piece Set

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Credo

Glow & Go 7 Piece Set This Product Is: a set of bestselling products for radiant skin Good For: all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal This Set Includes: Bawdy Butt Mask - Squeeze It: a sheet mask that'sformulated to tone and help contour your butt leaving it taut and smooth, while also working to reduce the appearance of blemishes and dullness,to help achieve radiant looking skin. Deluxe Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil:a multi-purpose oil that helps to balance, restore and refresh skin. This clean oil is luxurious in texture, quick absorbing and weightless on the skin. Its rich in vitamin A & E to assist with healing and hydration. Deluxe Goldfaden M.D. Bright Eyes - Dark Circle Radiance Complex:abrightening eye cream that helps reduce the appearance of under eye darkness, pufness and ne lines for ayouthful glow. This powerhouse formula contains soy peptide, rice bran extract, organic red tea and arnica that work together to deliver de-puffing and brightening properties. Deluxe Kypris Beauty Elixir Prismatic Array: a natural face oil thathelps to soften, plump, and nourish chapped and fatigued skin.Formulated with potent antioxidants, bio-identical coQ10 and Vitamin C ester to complement your SPF protection. Vitamins, phytosterols, amino acids, and essential fatty acids impart glow and rose-petal-soft skin. Travel Size Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser:this cleanser is formulated withlycopene and hydrolyzed wheat proteinallowing it to help tighten, firm, and improve the appearance of imperfections while also cleansing skin.This natural, brightening cleanser gently removes makeup without stripping the skin and has a light strawberry aroma. Deluxe Ursa Major Bright and Easy Flash Mask:agentle enzyme face treatment that quickly exfoliates skin and helps toenhance the appearance of skin's tone, elasticity, luminosity and firmness. AHAs, BHAs and enzymes clarify and brighten skin. Goop Goopglow (5 count): a drinkable supplement containing a mega-dose of skin-supporting ingredients: grape-seed proanthocyanidins, vitamins C and E, and CoQ10, along with the critical carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin.Drink as part of your healthy morning ritual: It tastes of oranges and lemon verbena.