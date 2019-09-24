Renée Rouleau

Glow Enhancing Creme

Glow Enhancing Creme by Renée Rouleau is a luxurious cream formulation to deliver vital lipid-rich oils to repair the skin's damaged moisture layers. When the skin looks dull and no longer has a glow, it is often a result of a damaged lipid barrier that no longer seals moisture between surface cells. As a consequence, when light hits the skin, instead of reflecting it evenly, it is scattered and skin will appear lackluster. This advanced creme repair the skin's damaged layer and with continued use, the lipid barrier is strengthened allowing the skin to reflect light, imparting glowing perfection. The result? Wrinkles are less noticeable and skin is supple with a radiant glow that lasts.