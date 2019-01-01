Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Who Shirt Company
Gloria | The Halter
$138.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Who Shirt Company
Round neck halter top with a soft, internal shelf-bra. Made with 100% interlock Supima® cotton. Machine wash warm. Dry flat. Runs true to size. Shelf-bra accommodates cup sizes from AA to C. Model is wearing a size small in Beach.
Featured in 1 story
T-Shirt Line That Doesn't Require Wearing A Bra
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Robert Rodriguez
Open-back Cotton-poplin Top
$195.00
$48.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
DETAILS
Matsumoto’s Shave Ice
Local Girl Shirt
$17.00
from
Matsumoto’s Shave Ice
BUY
DETAILS
Toit Volant
Poppy Top
$98.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Collection Cashmere Long-sleeve Tee
$188.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Who Shirt Company
DETAILS
Who Shirt Company
Maya Turtleneck
$168.00
from
Who Shirt Company
BUY
DETAILS
Who Shirt Company
Toni | The Jewel
$148.00
from
Who Shirt Company
BUY
DETAILS
Who Shirt Company
Marie | The V-neck
$148.00
from
Who Shirt Company
BUY
DETAILS
Who Shirt Company
Sally | The Racer
$138.00
from
Who Shirt Company
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted