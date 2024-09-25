Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
H&M
Glittery Wide-leg Jeans
$119.00
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Need a few alternatives?
Rachel Antonoff
Bruno Jeans
BUY
$198.00
Rachel Antonoff
H&M
Glittery Wide-leg Jeans
BUY
$119.00
H&M
Madewell
The Harlow Wide-leg Jean: Airy Denim Edition
BUY
$103.50
$138.00
Madewell
Madewell
Wide Sweep Denim Trousers
BUY
$118.50
$158.00
Madewell
More from H&M
H&M
Bow-detail Mini Skirt
BUY
$20.99
$24.99
H&M
H&M
Leather Gloves
BUY
$74.99
H&M
H&M
2-pack Embellished Ear Cuffs
BUY
$34.99
H&M
H&M
Wool-blend Tailored Mini Skirt
BUY
$99.00
H&M
More from Jeans
Rachel Antonoff
Bruno Jeans
BUY
$198.00
Rachel Antonoff
MOTHER
The Hustler Ankle
BUY
$238.00
Mother
Mother Denim
The Hustler Ankle
BUY
£281.00
Mother Denim
H&M
Glittery Wide-leg Jeans
BUY
$119.00
H&M
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted