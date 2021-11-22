Liberty London

Glitter Holly Metallic Glass Bauble

£6.95

Buy Now Review It

At Liberty London

Editor's Notes This shining glitter holly metallic bauble will breathe personality and charm into your fir or pine this festive season. Introduce a sparkling accent into your home with this glass decoration – a whimsical option guaranteed to inject life into any Christmas tree. Characterised by a gold-tone and red metallic finish, green glitter holly and red diamante embellishment, this bauble complements a host of festive decor themes, from classic and timeless, to offbeat and eccentric. Read more Features Glass tree ornament Round Gold-tone and red metallic finish Green glitter holly Red diamante embellishment COMPOSITION & SIZE 95% Glass; 3% Painting; 2% Glitter W: 8cm, D: 8cm, H: 8cm Read more About Unspecified .