A multidimensional glitter highlighter that imparts a high impact, light-reflective finish.What it does: Ultra-concentrated and customizable, these liquid glitters can be used alone, under or over makeup, or mixed into your favorite beauty product for an incredibly luxe glitter effect on the cheeks, eyes, lips, and body.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- ParabensWhat else you need to know: This product is cruelty-free and vegan. Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.