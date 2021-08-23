shopcandiceluter

“glissando” Round Mirror

$650.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

"Glissando" is show stopping as it is jaw dropping! The newest edition to the mirror family, it just keeps getting better and better! (Smoke Tint as shown) A 30" round mirror available in clear standard, smoke, or bronze tinted finish is hand-textured in an abstract design going across the mirror and down the side in an abstract "Cross Over" fashion. Finished in your choice of silver or gold, this is the stunning conversation piece your walls have been asking for! As all Glissando's are hand designed and applied each one will be completely unique! Want a custom size or style, drop me a line. Customs welcome! NOTE! DUE TO VOLUME THESE ARE 4-5 WEEKS BEFORE SHIPMENT. As all Glissando's are CUSTOM made an CUSTOM textured, all sales are Final! Want to see more of my work? Check it out on Instagram! "candiceluter" *THINGS TO NOTE* • Mirrors are fragile and can be sharp if not handled properly, must be handled with care • Bracket mounted on the back for ease of installation. Ready to hang! Please look for the matching wall bracket in the box! Screws and anchors are not supplied. Please use appropriate anchors and screws according to your needs and wall substrate. _______________________________________________________ *RETURNS* -Customer satisfaction is always the goal! Please do not hesitate to reach out for any feedback that may assist with improving my process and product. This is an open door policy! -As items are very fragile and delicate to ship, items are non-returnable and refunds not accepted unless damaged during shipping (must show proof). -ALL SALES ARE FINAL! Since these mirrors are custom and very delicate and expensive to ship, we do not allow any returns as it is so expensive and risky to send it back. We hope you love your new mirror! -Need to Cancel an order? Orders can only be cancelled within 7 days after ordering for a full refund. After 7 days orders can be cancelled but a 30% restocking fee will apply as material will have already been ordered for your custom order that cannot be returned.