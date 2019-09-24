Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Bumble and bumble
Glimmer Finishing Spray
$17.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A glitter hairspray.
Featured in 2 stories
Holiday Beauty Must-Haves Based On Your Sign
by
Jade Taylor
Proof You Can
Never
Have Too Many Glitter Products
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Need a few alternatives?
OSIS+
Freeze Finish Strong Hold Hairspray
$19.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Sebastian Professional
Twisted Curl Foam
$18.96
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Joico
Instatint Temporary Color Shimmer Spray
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
R+Co
One Prep Spray
$20.00
from
R+Co
BUY
More from Bumble and bumble
Bumble and bumble
Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat & Uv Protective Primer
$13.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Bumble and bumble
Bb Scalp Detox
C$45.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Bumble and bumble
Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/uv Protective Primer
£24.37
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Bumble and bumble
Bumble And Bumble Curl Sulphate-free Shampoo
£24.50
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
More from Hair Care
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
More from Beauty
Hair
Thinking About Getting Highlights Or Lowlights? Read This First
Plenty of people go their whole lives without getting highlights — in fact, a lot of celebrities have made stunning single-process color their signature
by
Samantha Sasso
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Shopping
Everything You Need To Know About Bluemercury's Brand New Lo...
Whether it's a punch card at your local coffee shop, or a preferred airline that you stick to in order to rack up mileage, one thing is for sure: When it
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted