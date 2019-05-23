A hot brush which tames and smooths dry hair quickly and effortlesslyyour perfect partner for second-day styling.Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, and CurlyHair Texture: Fine, Medium, and ThickHair Concerns: Frizz, Straightening, and VolumizingWhat Else You Need to Know: ghds first hot brush features ceramic technology and an ionizer to tame and smooth hair quickly and effortlessly. It has a combination of high-density shorter bristles and longer bristles, and heats to the optimum 365 degrees Fahrenheit for healthier second-day styling. Frizz-eliminating ions smooth the hair in just a few quick strokes. It also features a heat-up light indicator.