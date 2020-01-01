Urban Decay

I have been a long time user of UD's 24/7 liners. In fact, Zero was always my go-to liner, I never went a day without it! However, times have changed and UD has stepped up their game in a way I didn't even know was possible! Hello Perversion!!! Not only is this the blackest eyeliner I have EVER used, it glided on smoother and lasted longer on my waterline than Zero twice over. I work 12 hour shifts at a hospital and I have noticed that my liner looks just as good when I leave work than it did when I got there! I may switch up my routine from day to day when it comes to makeup, but one thing will ALWAYS stay the same, and that's my Perversion!