Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Urban Decay
Glide-on Eye Pencil
$21.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Decay
Creamy, forever-lasting, award-winning and waterproof, 24/7 pencils delight you with lush tropical hues, deep metallics, and unusually vibrant neutrals.
Need a few alternatives?
L'Oreal Paris
Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara In Black
$8.97
from
Jet
BUY
NARS
Dual-intensity Eyeshadow In Sycorax
$29.00
from
NARS
BUY
Wet n Wild
Megavolume Mascara
$2.99
from
Kmart
BUY
M·A·C
217 Blending Brush
$24.00
from
MAC
BUY
More from Urban Decay
Urban Decay
Born To Run Eyeshadow Palette
$49.00
$24.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Urban Decay
Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Glide-on Eye Pencil
$22.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Urban Decay
All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder
$34.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Urban Decay
Glide-on Eye Pencil
$22.00
from
Urban Decay
BUY
More from Makeup
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted