Essie

Glazed Days Pink Nail Polish

£7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Superdrug

Begin with essie's apricot oil, then thoroughly cleanse the nail with essie's nail polish remover to remove dirt and oils. Apply one layer of essie Base Coat. Follow with two coats of essie colour. Finish with your chosen essie Top Coat to prevent any fading and chipping and prolong your perfect mani.