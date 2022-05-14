CYS EXCEL

Glass Hurricane Pillar Candle Holder

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

Dimension - Height: 6" | Width: 3.75" | Cylinder Height: 4.5" (accessories are not included) Quality - Hand-blown crystal clear glass not machine made. Crafted with thick glass and a stable base for the Hurricane Candle Holder centerpiece. Uses - The unique design to this candle holder makes it so useful. Not only is it great as a pillar candle holder but it also serves as beautiful centerpiece vase for any occasion. Looks - This footed candle holder has a unique shape that works for every setting from bathroom and kitchen storage, to home and venue decoration, garden floral and terrarium displays, and more. Occasions - The Hurricane Candle Holders natural beauty makes it an excellent centerpiece for wedding events. Many also love the modern design it posses and must have it as home decoration piece. It has become a popular vase selection for any occasion. Glass Hurricane Candle Holders A swirling storm might seem like an unusual image to pair with candles, but it’s not hard to deduce how the hurricane candle holder (also called hurricane shades or hurricane lamps) got its name. In the realm of home and event decorating, the term “hurricane” typically refers to a glass that shields open flames from drafts. Hurricanes are usually cylindrical, although they can sometimes be curved, but as long as the glass is tall enough to protect candle flames, all other features can vary.