Glass Elite Privacy 360

Glass Elite Privacy 360 tempered glass screen protection has got you covered with ultra-strong aluminosilicate glass, tested up to 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection. Its 4-way privacy filter protects your screen from prying eyes in portrait and landscape mode—from above, below, and side-to-side. 5X Stronger: Glass Elite Privacy 360 is 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection.1 Four-Way Privacy Filter: A four-way filter protects your screen from prying eyes in portrait and landscape modes, so you get all-around privacy protection. Ultimate Scratch Protection: Aluminosilicate glass is strengthened with ion exchange technology for greater strength and scratch-resistance. Clean, Smudge-free Screen: : The ClearPrint™ surface treatment disperses the oil from your fingertips, making them nearly invisible when your screen is turned on. Reinforced Edges: Glass Elite Privacy 360 has reinforced edges prevent chipping and stop cracks from starting and spreading. Smooth, Silky Feel: The surface of Glass Elite Privacy 360 has the same silky, smooth feeling as your phone’s original screen. Anti-microbial Treatment: Glass Elite Privacy 360 contains anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.2 Recycled Content: Glass Elite Privacy 360 is made with up to 30% post-consumer recycled glass.3 Precise Installation: The EZ Apply® installation process with tray ensures perfect alignment. TÜV Rheinland Certified Green Product Mark: Glass Elite Privacy 360 is made with up to 30% recycled glass, its installation tray is made from 100% recycled content, and its packaging is 100% recyclable. FSC Certification: With recyclable packaging made from 100% recycled materials, Glass Elite Privacy 360 has been certified by FSC, an organization working to protect healthy forests. Limited Lifetime Warranty: If your InvisibleShield ever gets worn or damaged, we will replace it for as long as you own your device. 1Tests conducted by a 3rd party independent lab; tested up to 5X stronger than traditional glass screen protection. 2Contains anti-microbial treatment that protects the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms. 3Recycled material is certified through a third-party mass balance allocation process.