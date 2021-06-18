Cabilock

Glass Creamer Mini Sauce Pitcher

$17.99 $14.09

Buy Now Review It

Dipping Sauce Dishes - Also use these bowls for serving little dishes, dessert, appetizer, condiments and so on. vinegar dish - Suitable for home, restaurants, food shops, catering halls, etc. seasoning bowl - Perfect for dipping sauces such as sweet and sour, mustard and soy sauce. dessert bowl - Very easy and convenient to clean. soy sauce dishes - Made of durable high quality material that stands up to hot, cold, and acidic mixtures. Glass Creamer Mini Sauce Pitcher Milk Jug Pourer Pitcher Jug Coffee Jar Server Dipping Bowls with Handle Gift for Home Tea Coffee Lovers Feature - Color: As shown - Material: Glass Package Including 2pcs Glass Creamer Mini Sauce Pitcher Milk Jug Pourer Pitcher Jug Coffee Jar Server Dipping Bowls with Handle Gift for Home Tea Coffee Lovers