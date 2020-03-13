Haus Laboratories

Glam Attack Liquid Powder In Dynasty

$20.00

HAUS the power of your own creativity with this versatile, multifaceted liquid eyeshadow. Our weightless, smudge proof, liquid to powder formula is easily layered on the eyes or blended anywhere that deserves the spotlight. Building up creaseless pigment intensity is simple, so you can dial it up or dial it down. GLAM ATTACK LIQUID SHIMMER POWDER comes in: Dynasty Emerald with Multi Color Pearl Legend Yellow Gold Pearl Rose B*tch Soft Mauve with Silver Pearl Aphrodite Champagne with Multi Color Pearl Chained Ballerina Deep Black with Multi Color Pearl Biker Gunmetal with Silver Pearl All Day Wear Flake Proof, Smear Proof, Transfer Proof Ophthalmologist Tested Cruelty Free, Vegan About Us This is Not Just Another Beauty Brand. They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at HAUS LABORATORIES, we say beauty is how you see yourself. We want you to love yourself and it is our vision to spread kindness, bravery, and creativity by providing tools for self expression and reinvention. This is your glam. Your expression. Your artistry. This is our HAUS. Your Rules. Ingredients Aqua/Water/Eau, Silica, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Glycerin, Methylpropanediol, C12 15 Alkyl Benzoate, Trimethylsiloxyphenyl Dimethicone, PEG 60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Polyurethane 35, Disodium Coco Glucoside Citrate, Xanthan Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Tin Oxide, Mica, Ferric Ferrocyanide (Cl 77510), Iron Oxides (CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891) 0.12 oz / 3.5 ml each