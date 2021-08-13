Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Anthropologie
Gizelle Duvet Cover
$148.00
$74.96
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Offering a dreamy palette of so-soft cotton percale, this collection will lull you to sleep with its soothing look and feel.
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Reversible Airy Gauze Shams, Set Of 2
BUY
$44.96
$88.00
Anthropologie
Saatva
Organic Percale Sheet Set
BUY
$155.00
Saatva
Anthropologie
Gizelle Duvet Cover
BUY
$74.96
$148.00
Anthropologie
Orren Ellis
Ain 400 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheet Set (full)
BUY
$58.99
$75.99
Wayfair
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Happy In A Million Little Ways Gratitude Journal
BUY
$18.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Striped Maxi Dress
BUY
$74.96
$160.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Draped Tie-dye Cashmere Sweater
BUY
$74.96
$168.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Reversible Airy Gauze Shams, Set Of 2
BUY
$44.96
$88.00
Anthropologie
More from Bed & Bath
Anthropologie
Reversible Airy Gauze Shams, Set Of 2
BUY
$44.96
$88.00
Anthropologie
Saatva
Organic Percale Sheet Set
BUY
$155.00
Saatva
Anthropologie
Gizelle Duvet Cover
BUY
$74.96
$148.00
Anthropologie
Orren Ellis
Ain 400 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheet Set (full)
BUY
$58.99
$75.99
Wayfair
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted