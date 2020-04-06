Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Givenchy Beauty
Givenchy Le Vernis Framboise Velours Nail Polish
£19.50
£17.55
Buy Now
Review It
At Debenhams
Le Vernis Framboise Velours Nail Polish
Need a few alternatives?
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour
$28.00
from
Chanel
BUY
Nails Inc.
Regent's Park Place Gel Effect Nail Polish
$15.00
$7.50
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Essie
Nail Polish In Bikini So Teeny
£7.99
from
Liberty London
BUY
Zoya
Nail Polish In Ivanka
£18.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Givenchy Beauty
Givenchy Beauty
Le Vernis Framboise Velours Nail Polish
£19.50
£17.55
from
Debenhams
BUY
Givenchy Beauty
Noir Interdit' Black Mascara
£27.00
£22.95
from
Debenhams
BUY
Givenchy Beauty
'hydra Sparkling' Moisturising Face Cream
£47.50
from
John Lewis
BUY
Givenchy Beauty
Le Vernis Nail Polish In Vivid Orange
£19.00
from
Harrods
BUY
More from Nails
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour
$28.00
from
Chanel
BUY
Nails Inc.
Regent's Park Place Gel Effect Nail Polish
$15.00
$7.50
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Sally Hansen
Beauty Tools Fabulous Fingernails Perfect Manicure Kit
$4.99
from
Target
BUY
Essie
Nail Polish In Bikini So Teeny
£7.99
from
Liberty London
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted