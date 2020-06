ExOfficio

Give-n-go Bikini Brief

Breathable, lightweight, and long-wearing, you will toss them into your carry-on for every trip. These Exofficio Give-N-Go Bikini Briefs wash easily in in the laundry or sink and within hours you will have a fresh, dry pair of underwear. Soon they will replace every other pair in your underwear drawer.