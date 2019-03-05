Revolutionize your wardrobe and spirit with the Long-Sleeve Girl Rising Graphic T-Shirt. This cropped graphic tee boasts a simple look with its white hue and straight-forward silhouette, while its message is strong and powerful. “Girl Rising” adorns the chest in black with a chalk-like look, while the back reads “One Girl With Courage Is A Revolution.” Small red birds grace the bottom of the left sleeve for a touch of dainty detail — all you need to complete your look is a pair of high-waisted jeans and cool kicks.