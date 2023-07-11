Nikky Home

Ginkgo Leaf Trinket Dish

$17.99 $14.39

Buy Now Review It

🍂【QUALITY & MEASUREMENT】- This Ginkgo Leaf jewelry display is made of high-quality durable metal. It is hand-made by skilled craftsman antique vintage finish, making your jewelry display stand more unique. The gold trinket dish is 4.41 x 3.94 x 0.79 inches, weight:0.35 Pounds. 🍂【MULTI-FUNCTION】- Jewelry/trinkets always have nowhere to store them in order? Don't worry! The trinket Dish will store your small thing and well organize your jewelry, rings, earrings, necklace, bracelets, and keys in one place. 🍂【STYLISH DESIGN】- The shabby chic leaf bowl is not only a functional jewelry holder but also an exquisite artwork. The decorative ginkgo leaf statue with a retro design is an easy match with any home style and decorating your home or office, bathroom, bedroom, vanity, and kitchen. 🍂【GORGEOUS GIFT】- The ring tray is the most suitable gift for the jewelry lover, couples, lovers, mothers, friends, parents, or any important person you care about. Affordable gift surprise for Weddings, Engagements, Valentines, anniversaries, Birthdays, Easter deals, Thanksgiving, Christmas, or Mother’s day. 🍂【GUARANTEED】- Nikky Home is committed to the highest levels of quality and excellent service. If you have any problem with the product or service, please contact us without hesitation, we are always here to assist the valued customer for you.