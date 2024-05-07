Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Urban Outfitters
Gingham Ruffle Crew Sock
$12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Need a few alternatives?
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Socks
BUY
$7.90
Uniqlo
Free People
Delaney Ribbed Leg Warmer, Ivory
BUY
$58.00
Free People
By My Grace
Over The Knee Socks
BUY
£58.00
Free People
Lululemon
Women's Daily Stride Ribbed Comfort Crew Socks
BUY
£15.00
Lululemon
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Gingham Ruffle Crew Sock
BUY
$12.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Gingham Lace Headscarf
BUY
£10.00
£15.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Lala Shrunken Cardigan
BUY
$14.95
$59.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Disco Ball Hip Flask
BUY
£20.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Intimates
Understatement
Mesh Bikini Briefs
BUY
$46.00
Understatement
Urban Outfitters
Gingham Ruffle Crew Sock
BUY
$12.00
Urban Outfitters
Victoria Beckham x Mango
Bra With Decorative Stitching
BUY
$80.00
Mango
Negative
Cotton Mini Boy Short (3-pack)
BUY
$75.00
$84.00
Negative
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted