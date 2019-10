Sleepy Jones

Gingham Flannel Pj Set

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Mid-weight non-stretch brushed flannel Contrast piping Checkered pattern Collared neck with notched lapels and button placket Long sleeves with banded cuffs Elastic waist with drawstring and button fly Patch breast and back, slant hip pockets Shell: 100% cotton Wash cold Imported, China Style #SJONE30354