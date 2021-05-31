United States
UO
Gingham Bodycon Tank Dress
$59.00$20.99
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 61270179; Color Code: 040 Everyday tank dress from Urban Outfitters in a clingy bodycon silhouette. Mini silhouette topped with thick shoulder straps at the rounded-square neckline and a subtle allover print. Content + Care - 70% Cotton, 25% polyester, 5% spandex - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Item shown is size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Length: 28”