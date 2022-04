Lulu

Gingham Beaded Tote Bag

$79.00 $34.97

Details & Care A small tote with a beaded gingham design offers fun style that's perfect for a day out. 8" L x 10" H Open top Dual shoulder straps Exterior with gingham pattern beaded construction Unlined interior Acrylic beads Imported Mannequin's height for scale: 5'9" Item #6965754