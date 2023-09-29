Pet Circle

Gingerbread Snowstorm Bandana

$12.49

FuzzYard Bandana Gingerbread Snowstorm Fuzzyard Bandana Gingerbread Snowstorm Your dog will be the envy of all others in this simply adorable reversible bandana - featuring two Christmas patterns that you can swap between. Fold the bandana over their collar and press the studs into place, and they are ready to be jolly! Key Features: Reversible Christmas-themed bandana Easy to attach to their collar Fun, eye-grabbing patterns A paw-fect present for your pet on Christmas Day Size Guide: S/M - 18cm x 12.5cm M/L - 23cm x 14.5cm Looking for a coat or jumper? Shop dog coats and jumpers Looking for something else? Shop clothing and accessories Does your pooch have a soft and comfy place to sleep? Check out our range of super stylish dog beds Every pet has a personality - one that Fuzzyard is more than happy to help them show off! Since 2003, these avid pet-lovers have been designing and creating accessories including collars, harnesses and beds for pet owners that dont just want great-looking products, but high-quality products as well. FuzzYard Bandana Gingerbread Snowstorm Type:Bandanas Variety:Clothing Accessories