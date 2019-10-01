Greenbar Distillery

Ginger Spritz (4 Pack)

$19.99

At Greenbar Distillery

Free shipping on 6 four-packs or more! GINGER — Bright + Spicy Bubbly, slightly sweet with backbone, these spritzes are a treat. They taste like fresh cocktails, not “natural flavors.” The secret lies in combining our acclaimed spirits and bitters. Organic ingredients: cane spirits, ginger, lime, lemon, makrut lime, apple, rose hips, geranium, orris, nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, fennel, cumin, coriander, cardamom, gentian, cane sugar