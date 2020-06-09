Harper Collins Publishers

Gin O’clock: A Year Of Ginspiration (hardback)

In need of some gin-spiration? Look no further! Whether you are a gin aficionado or simply gin-curious, this book from the experts at Craft Gin Club contains everything you'll ever need to know about the juniper spirit. With recipes for refreshing ice-cold punches through to warming winter serves, marinated main courses to delicious desserts, Gin O'Clock proves it's always a good time for gin, no matter the season. Packed with tips including: * Hosting the perfect gin-tasting * Growing your own garnishes * Making simple syrups * Creating your own gin truffles This is the definitive seasonal guide to gin exploration.