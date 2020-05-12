Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Eva Franco
Gigi Ruffled Gingham Maxi Skirt
$168.00
$74.96
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Gigi Ruffled Gingham Maxi Skirt
Need a few alternatives?
Yolke
Stripe Prairie Skirt
£245.00
from
Yolke
BUY
Floerns
2 Piece Outfit Polka Dot Set
£53.97
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Pixie Market
Yellow Linen Matching Skirt Set
£190.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
Ganni
Long Skirt
$87.50
from
The RealReal
BUY
More from Eva Franco
Eva Franco
Meghan Embroidered Maxi Skirt
$150.00
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Eva Franco
Fritz Metallic Plaid Pants
$178.00
$142.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Eva Franco
Let It Burn Dress
$476.00
from
Rent The Runway
BUY
More from Skirts
Yolke
Stripe Prairie Skirt
£245.00
from
Yolke
BUY
Floerns
2 Piece Outfit Polka Dot Set
£53.97
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Pixie Market
Yellow Linen Matching Skirt Set
£190.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
& Other Stories
Front Slit A-line Midi Skirt
£65.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted