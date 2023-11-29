Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Ghospell
Giana Jacquard Mini Dress
£89.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ghospell
Need a few alternatives?
Kaliki
Lime Green Saree With Elaborate Ruffle Sleeved Crop Top
BUY
£258.00
Kaliki
Kanya London
Saree Co-ord Set
BUY
£75.00
ASOS
SLA The Label
Black Gigi Diamante Midi Dress
BUY
£120.00
SLA the Label
Superdry
Backless Sequin Midi Dress
BUY
£109.99
Superdry
More from Ghospell
Ghospell
Elin Jacquard Trousers
BUY
£59.00
£75.00
Ghospell
Ghospell
Elin Jacquard Top
BUY
£49.00
£65.00
Ghospell
Ghospell
Ember Pu Trench Coat
BUY
£185.00
Ghospell
Ghospell
Property Wrap Top
BUY
£52.00
Ghospell
More from Dresses
Kaliki
Lime Green Saree With Elaborate Ruffle Sleeved Crop Top
BUY
£258.00
Kaliki
Kanya London
Saree Co-ord Set
BUY
£75.00
ASOS
SLA The Label
Black Gigi Diamante Midi Dress
BUY
£120.00
SLA the Label
Superdry
Backless Sequin Midi Dress
BUY
£109.99
Superdry
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted