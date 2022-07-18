Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
AllSaints
Gia Sleeveless Rib Maxi Dress
$169.00
$109.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Soft ribbing gives shapely texture to this sleeveless crewneck maxi finished with a drapey asymmetrical hemline.
Need a few alternatives?
Quince
100% Washable Silk Slip Dress
BUY
$79.90
Quince
Whistles
Carmen Trapeze Dress
BUY
£129.00
Whistles
COS
Oversized Gathered Dress
BUY
£69.00
COS
Urban Outfitters
Uo Serendipity Neutral Linen Babydoll Dress
BUY
£49.00
Urban Outfitters
More from AllSaints
AllSaints
Balfern Leather Biker Jacket
BUY
$329.99
$529.00
Nordstrom
AllSaints
Balfern Leather Biker Jacket
BUY
$329.99
$529.00
Nordstrom
AllSaints
Harlow Denim Mini Dress
BUY
£99.00
John Lewis
AllSaints
Oniyuri Bandana
BUY
$22.00
$45.00
AllSaints
More from Dresses
Quince
100% Washable Silk Slip Dress
BUY
$79.90
Quince
Whistles
Carmen Trapeze Dress
BUY
£129.00
Whistles
COS
Oversized Gathered Dress
BUY
£69.00
COS
Urban Outfitters
Uo Serendipity Neutral Linen Babydoll Dress
BUY
£49.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted