Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Kate Spade
Gia Pavé Platform Pumps
£295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kate Spade
Need a few alternatives?
Charles & Keith
Pixie Platform Mary Janes - Black
BUY
£105.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Pixie Platform Mary Janes
BUY
$86.00
Charles & Keith
Charles and Keith
Pixie Platform Mary Janes
BUY
$86.00
Charles and Keith
Steve Madden
Kapua Mary Jane Platform Heel
BUY
$59.00
$110.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Gia Pavé Platform Pumps
BUY
£295.00
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Madison Mini Camera Bag
BUY
$79.00
$279.00
Kate Spade Outlet
Kate Spade
Knott Small Crossbody
BUY
$198.00
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Skinny Mini Bow Studs
BUY
$19.60
$49.00
Kate Spade Outlet
More from Heels
Kate Spade
Gia Pavé Platform Pumps
BUY
£295.00
Kate Spade
Kurt Geiger
Belgravia Bow Slingbacks
BUY
£189.00
Kurt Geiger
DUNE LONDON
Choices Boucle Block-heeled Slingback Courts
BUY
£90.00
Dune London
Whistles
Corie Textured Heeled Pump
BUY
£159.00
Whistles
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted