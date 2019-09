CB2

Ghost Smoke Grey Wine Glasses

$7.95

Buy Now Review It

At CB2

Handmade silhouette elegantly tapers to the stem serving your favorite wine with an elegant edge. The multi-tone grey glass is translucent at the top then darkens to almost opaque as you reach the base. Cool design detail: The two-tone stem. Mix them with stemless wine glasses for an unexpected collection. Just how we like it.