Lush

Ghost In The Dark

$6.95

Buy Now Review It

At Lush

This skin-friendly ghost keeps your corporeal form in fine physical condition. Citrus-sweet lemongrass lifts spirits, while fair trade organic cocoa butter moisturizes skin, making it eerily supple and smooth. No need to worry about losing this bar in the ether: it glows in the dark! Scare away dirt, oil and dryness with one multi-tasking bar. How to use: Lather up then rinse clean!