United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
George Oliver
Ghia 52″ Square Arm Loveseat
$785.01$369.99
At Wayfair
Refresh your space with a hint of modern style with this loveseat. Its frame is crafted from solid wood in a brown finish, sporting tapered, splayed legs characteristic of the retro aesthetic, while the seat and back are wrapped in fade- and stain-resistant polyester upholstery. Foam fill in the cushions creates an inviting spot for you and a friend to relax with your latest reads or enjoy a movie marathon. Product Details Leg Material: Solid Wood Design: Standard Weight Capacity: 250 lb. Adult Assembly Required: Yes