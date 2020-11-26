GHD

Ghd Glide Professional Hot Brush

Create the look of a salon-style blow-dry with minimal effort. The ghd Glide Professional Hot Brush glides through dry hair to tame and smooth for a sleek, glossy finish. Innovative ceramic technology with anti-static ioniser heats the brush to the optimum 185°C styling temperature, which helps to minimise frizz and maintain healthy-looking locks. The tool is fitted with high density bristles in varying lengths for airy texture and natural movement on large sections of hair. Designed with a convenient, professional length swivel cord and an automatic sleep mode, which kicks in after 60 minutes of non-use for safety. Your perfect partner for quick, effortless second-day styling. Features: ghd Glide Professional Hot Brush Ceramic technology and ioniser to tame hair and eliminate frizz High density shorter and longer bristles Optimum styling temperature of 185°C Automatic sleep mode after 60 minutes Professional length 2.7m cable