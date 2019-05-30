Gucci

Gg Marmont Zip Around Wallet

£525.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gucci

Reimagined for the Pre-Fall 2019 collection, the GG Marmont zip around wallet is introduced in matelassé leather with diagonal stripes. The coveted style is defined by the textured torchon version of the Double G—a contemporary take on a Gucci archival belt buckle from the '70s. Black diagonal matelassé leather with a vintage effect Cerise leather trim with a vintage effect Antique gold-toned hardware Moiré lining Textured torchon Double G Twelve credit card slots and three bill compartments Zipper coin pocket Zipper closure W19cm x H10.5cm x D2cm Made in Italy