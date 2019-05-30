Gucci

Gg Marmont Small Shoulder Bag

£1590.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gucci

The GG Marmont bag is reimagined for Pre-Fall 2019, made from cognac diagonal matelassé quilted leather and completed with a twisted torchon Double G embellishment. The small chain shoulder bag's distinct softly structured shape is outlined in contrast black piping, highlighting its flap closure. The sliding chain strap smoothly transforms from a single shoulder length to a doubled top handle length for multiple ways to wear the bag. Cognac diagonal matelassé leather with a vintage effect Black leather trim Gold-toned hardware Double G Interior zipper pocket Sliding chain strap can be worn as a shoulder strap with 55cm drop or can be worn as a top handle with 30cm drop Flap with spring closure Small size: W26cm x H15cm x D7cm Microfibre lining with a suede-like finish Made in Italy