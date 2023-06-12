Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Gucci
Gg Marmont Small Shoulder Bag
$2550.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Gucci
Need a few alternatives?
Monogram Mary
The Fanny Pack Monogrammed
BUY
$58.00
Monogram Mary
Gucci
Gg Marmont Small Shoulder Bag
BUY
$2550.00
Gucci
Dior
Small Lady Dior Mi Abcdior Bag
BUY
$5600.00
Dior
Mlouye
Micro Flex Bag - Carbon
BUY
$325.00
Mlouye
More from Gucci
Gucci
Gg Marmont Small Shoulder Bag
BUY
$2550.00
Gucci
Gucci
Pilar Floral Espadrille Sandals
BUY
$620.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Gucci
Velvet Matte Lipstick In 502 Eadie Scarlet
BUY
$45.00
Sephora
Gucci
Pink Houndstooth Gg Cardigan
BUY
$2950.00
SSENSE
More from Cross-Body
Monogram Mary
The Fanny Pack Monogrammed
BUY
$58.00
Monogram Mary
Gucci
Gg Marmont Small Shoulder Bag
BUY
$2550.00
Gucci
Dior
Small Lady Dior Mi Abcdior Bag
BUY
$5600.00
Dior
Mlouye
Micro Flex Bag - Carbon
BUY
$325.00
Mlouye
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted