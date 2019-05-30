Gucci

Gg Marmont Clutch

£1070.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gucci

The GG Marmont clutch is reimagined in black and beige diagonal matelassé quilted leather and completed with a twisted torchon Double G embellishment. Bold stripes define classic lines and shapes throughout the Pre-Fall 2019 collection. The clutch's softly structured shape is completed with a back open pocket and oversize flap closure. Beige and black diagonal matelassé leather with a vintage effect Cerise leather trim Shiny gold-toned hardware Double G Back open pocket Interior zip and open pockets Flap with magnet closure W30cm x H20cm x D5cm Microfibre lining with a suede-like finish Made in Italy