Gucci
Gg Marmont Clutch
£1070.00
At Gucci
The GG Marmont clutch is reimagined in black and beige diagonal matelassé quilted leather and completed with a twisted torchon Double G embellishment. Bold stripes define classic lines and shapes throughout the Pre-Fall 2019 collection. The clutch's softly structured shape is completed with a back open pocket and oversize flap closure. Beige and black diagonal matelassé leather with a vintage effect Cerise leather trim Shiny gold-toned hardware Double G Back open pocket Interior zip and open pockets Flap with magnet closure W30cm x H20cm x D5cm Microfibre lining with a suede-like finish Made in Italy